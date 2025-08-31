JD(S) demands NIA probe in Dharmasthala case to expose 'conspiracy'

Hassan: JD(S) on Sunday demanded an NIA probe into allegations of multiple rapes, murders and burials in Daharmasthala, to find out those behind the alleged "conspiracy and smear campaign" against the holy place, and suspected foreign funding.

JD(S) led by its youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy is taking out a rally -- 'Dharmasthala Sathya Yatre' in Dharmasthala on Sunday.

"There is no question of doing politics in the Dharmasthala issue. All of us should stand for 'Dharma' and the truth should win. Some anti-social elements have conspired and are behind this episode of spreading misinformation. As devotees of Dharmasthala, we want the truth to come before the people," Nikhil Kumaraswamy told reporters before leaving for Dharmasthala.

To take the probe to its logical end, the central agency NIA should take over, he added.

"There is suspicion among people that some international media houses and YouTube channels have been encouraged by a section in a very organised and systematic way to create content or episodes in a bad way (against Dharmasthala) as part of a conspiracy. As there may be international funding for this conspiracy, we, on behalf of JD(S), and as devotees of Dharmasthala, demand that NIA should take over the probe," he insisted.

Pointing out that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had alleged on the floor of the Assembly about a conspiracy against Dharmasthala, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said, his father and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy will seek time and meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the coming days to discuss about NIA probe into the case.

"Kumaraswamy will address the media in New Delhi to share some information he has gathered from reliable sources, regarding the role of some people who are identified in the close circles of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, behind the government forming the SIT to probe the case," he said.

A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT, formed by the state government, which is probing charges, has conducted excavations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites.

Alleging that SIT probe has not brought out any truth yet, instead insult has been caused to Dharmasthala, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said, the SIT should have done a preliminary investigation on Chinnaiah, his background, intention when he allegedly came with a skull and some skeletal remains to give a complaint.

"Instead of inquiring about him (Chinnaiah) first, all other things were done," he said.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy and other JD(S) leaders will offer prayers to lord Manjunatha at the temple on reaching Dharmasthala and meet Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade and extend their support. JD(S) alliance partner BJP is organising "Dharmasthala Chalo" rally with a similar cause on September 1.