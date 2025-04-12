JD(S) holds protest against Karnataka govt’s recent price hikes, 'corruption'

Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) The JD(S) on Saturday staged a massive protest in Bengaluru against the Congress government’s recent price hikes and alleged corruption.

Led by JD(S) State Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the protest saw the participation of Union Minister and State President H D Kumaraswamy, Legislative Party Leader Suresh Babu, MP Mallesh Babu, and other senior leaders.

Chanting the slogan “Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara” (Enough is Enough, Congress Government), JD(S) workers from various districts across the state gathered at Freedom Park to join the demonstration.

"The government may have announced five guarantees (Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi), but in return, people are burdened daily by price hikes. Prices go up almost every day. What the government has given is meagre compared to what it has taken," the leaders alleged in a statement.

"This cannot be tolerated any longer. The people have no choice but to rise in protest against this government," they claimed.

After the protest rally, leaders and party workers led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy attempted to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha.

However, police intervened and detained Nikhil, several MLAs, and other leaders.

They were released later. PTI AMP SSK ROH