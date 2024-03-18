JD(S) indicates displeasure over issue of seat-sharing with BJP in Karnataka for LS polls

Bengaluru, Mar 18 (PTI) Amid reports that the BJP would give its ally JD(S) only two seats in Karnataka for the Lok Sabha election, the regional party's state President H D Kumaraswamy expressed unhappiness about it on Monday and said he has faith that his party would be given three-to-four seats.

The former chief minister said his party leaders have asked him to communicate to the BJP leadership the need to treat the JD(S) "respectfully" and make them understand its strength in at least 18 Lok Sabha segments.

A meeting of JD(S) core committee members, observers to all the Lok Sabha constituencies, district presidents, and sitting and former MLAs was held on Monday in the presence of the party's national President H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

"I will not speak until there is an official announcement. I have not asked for six or seven seats. Since the day discussions began between both of us, we have asked for three-to-four seats," Kumaraswamy said in response to a question about reports that the BJP may allot just two seats to the JD(S).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said the BJP knows the strength of the JD(S), and he has faith that they will give three-to-four seats to his party.

"To take two seats, should I make so much effort? Do I have to make so many adjustments? In Hassan and Mandya, even now I can say our candidates can win if we go independently, and if there is a triangular contest, we can win easily," he added.

The JD(S), which joined the NDA last September, has forged an electoral alliance with the BJP, and seat-sharing talks are on.

The regional party is expected to contest in three seats, Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, and as per the agreement between both parties, noted cardiac surgeon and Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath has been fielded from Bangalore Rural on a BJP ticket.

However, according to some reports, the BJP is not ready to allot the Kolar seat to the JD(S), which has irked the regional outfit.

Further stating that JD(S) leaders have discussed and asked him to let BJP leaders know about his party's strength in 18 Lok Sabha constituencies, Kumaraswamy said, "In several constituencies, if we transfer our strength, BJP has a plus point. Karnataka's politics is different from politics in the rest of the country. The political picture in Karnataka is different; bring it to their notice is what they have told me." According to some of his party leaders, the BJP-JD(S) alliance is not beneficial to the JD(S) in a big way, he said. "In 18 Lok Sabha segments, if the JD(S) votes swing in favour of BJP candidates, it will benefit BJP -- our efforts will benefit BJP." "They want me to bring it to the notice of the BJP high command that -- let them (BJP) use it (JDS strength) properly; if not and if there are negative consequences, they will be responsible. We will not be responsible," he added.

The opinion of JD(S) leaders is that they expect the same cooperation from the BJP that they are extending to it, and that they have brought to his notice certain things to set right, the former CM said.

He said whether it is regarding meeting of leaders of both parties, working together in campaigning, or involvement of workers of both parties at the booth level, there should be proper coordination.

Pointing out that in the north Karnataka region, JD(S) is ahead of the BJP in two-to-three assembly constituencies in Bijapur (Vijayapura), and also in Kalaburagi, Kumaraswamy said, "In such places, there should be a discussion with BJP high command on how to use our leaders. We should be treated respectfully; we discussed in the meeting what will be the consequences if we are neglected." By discussing all this with the BJP high command, it has been decided to frame programmes aimed at taking everyone together cordially and work unitedly, Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, the JD(S) second-in-command said he was going for medical treatment to Chennai on Tuesday and would not be available for five days. PTI KSU RS KSU ANE