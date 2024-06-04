JD(S) leader & ex-CM Kumaraswamy leads in Mandya

Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy is leading in the Mandya Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 57,718 votes on Tuesday.

As per latest data available with the Election Commission, the former Chief Minister secured 1,40,043 votes, while his closest opponent Venkataramane Gowda (also known as Star Chandru) got 82,325.

JD(S) fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP in Karnataka.

The 64-year-old son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister, if the Modi government comes back to power.

Kumaraswamy, who is also the state JD(S) President, is a five time MLA, and currently represents Channapatna Assembly seat.