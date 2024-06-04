JD(S) leader & ex-CM H D Kumaraswamy wins Mandya seat

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday won the Mandya seat in Karnataka with a margin of 2,84,620 votes.

The former Chief Minister defeated Venkataramane Gowda (also known as Star Chandru) of the Congress.

According to the Election Commission, Kumaraswamy secured 8,51,881 votes, while Gowda got 5,67,261.

JD(S) fought the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with BJP in the State.

The 64-year-old son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become Agriculture Minister, if the Modi government comes back to power.

Kumaraswamy, who is also the state JD(S) President, is a five time MLA, and currently represents Channapatna Assembly seat.