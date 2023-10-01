H D Kumaraswamy is 'desperate' as he is disillusioned: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Training guns on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy over his statement predicting the collapse of the Congress government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday described the former as "desperate".

Advertisment

He said Kumaraswamy who was under the illusion of becoming Chief Minister once again, expecting a coalition government to come to power with his party's support after 2023 Assembly polls, is now "disillusioned", and is hence making such statements.

"Kumaraswamy is desperate, because he was under the illusion that the coalition government will come to power (after 2023 assembly polls) and he will become the Chief Minister, now he is disillusioned," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "So he has become desperate and is making such statements. Let him remain in that illusion." Recently, Kumaraswamy had told a news channel that the Congress government in Karnataka will not last long, and will attain the same fate -- as the coalition (Congress-JDS) government, headed by him was "removed" in 14 months (in July, 2019).

Advertisment

The JD(S) leader had earlier too raised doubts about the longevity of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government and had predicted its early collapse.

Asked whether he will welcome state JD(S) President C M Ibrahim, who is upset with his party, back into Congress fold, Siddaramaiah, not wanting to give any direct response, said, " ...ask Ibrahim." Ibrahim has expressed his dissatisfaction over JDS’ alliance with the BJP, stating that he was not consulted, and that he would decide in the days to come on his future course of action.

The former Union Minister had joined the JD(S) last year, after quitting the Congress and from MLC post.