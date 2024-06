Bengaluru, Jun 4 (PTI) Ahead of the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Gangadhareshwara temple here on Tuesday.

The JD(S) second-in-command, who contested from Mandya as an NDA candidate, also sought the blessings of the pontiff of the Adi Chunchanagiri Giri Shakha Math, Nirmalananda Natha Swami.

Later speaking to reporters, he exuded confidence on winning the election. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH