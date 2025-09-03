JD(S) leader urges Karnataka govt to waive farmers’ loans after 'flood damage'

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (PTI) JD(S) leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Wednesday urged the Congress government in Karnataka to waive farmers’ loans following "widespread crop damage" caused by heavy rains and floods across the state.

Alleging that "no ministers have visited the affected areas", he said a JD(S) team, including party legislators and former leaders, will tour various regions next week to assess the damage and submit a report to the government with demands to address farmers’ concerns.

“There has been heavy rain across the state, and it has caused distress among farmers. Nearly 34 per cent excess rainfall has occurred in Kittur, Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, and places like Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga, destroying crops,” Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is JD(S) youth wing president, claimed.

Speaking to reporters, he alleged that no minister, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, had visited the flood-affected areas or issued any statement.

“Rather than addressing issues faced by farmers and giving them some kind of hope, I have come to know the deputy chief minister (Shivakumar) has held discussions regarding the government buying a chopper or private jet for official purposes, which may cost a bomb,” he claimed.

“I’m sure a chopper may cost about Rs 80 crore and a private jet up to Rs 150 crore. When they have time to discuss buying these things for their use, why do they have no time to think about farmers?” he asked.

Noting that the government proposed compensation under NDRF norms at Rs 6,800 per hectare, Nikhil said farmers are demanding Rs 20,000-25,000 per hectare.

He also pointed out that the government "failed to provide adequate urea" during June and July, "forcing farmers to buy from the black market" at Rs 1,000-1,200 per bag instead of the usual Rs 266.

"Who is responsible for this? The state agriculture minister (Cheluvarayaswamy) is in deep slumber," he alleged.

Claiming that his father and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy had waived farmers’ loans during his tenure as chief minister, Nikhil said about 1,42,000 hectares of agricultural land "have been affected and demanded that the government waive loans." “Seventy per cent of the damage is in north Karnataka, where they grow cotton, pulses....The government should be responsible enough; they should waive off farmers' loans," he said.

"Farmers have taken huge loans and have burdens on their shoulders. The government should step in. We will put pressure on the government in this regard. After the tour, we will give a clear picture," Nikhil added. PTI KSU SSK