Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) A Bengaluru court on Monday granted conditional bail to JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a sexual abuse case.

The court has set multiple bail conditions including surrender of passport, regular attendance before the investigation officer, and no travel outside the State without its permission.

Revanna, who was accused of sexually abusing two men, was arrested last month.