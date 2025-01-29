JD(S) MLC stranded at Dubai airport after airspace closure amid conflict in Middle East

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Karnataka Legislative Council member S L Bhojegowda was left stranded at the Dubai International Airport after the UAE closed its airspace amid escalating tensions following a joint US-Israel military offensive against Iran.

The JD(S) MLC, in a video message, said he was travelling from Johannesburg to India via Dubai and his onward flight was cancelled.

Two airports in Dubai, the largest aviation hub, have shut down and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) closed its airspace, hours after the US and Israel's joint attack on Iran escalated to region-wide tension.

Bhojegowda said that although those onboard his flight were deboarded, there has been no clarity on alternative travel arrangements.

"As you can see, flight services have been completely shut down. Those sitting inside the plane have been deboarded. We don't know where to go next. There's no clear information what will happen next. I am returning from Johannesburg to go to Bengaluru via Dubai but I am now stuck with my family here in Dubai," said the MLC, who is with his wife at the airport.

Describing the situation inside the airport, Bhojegowda said while there is no immediate threat, an "atmosphere of uncertainty" prevails regarding their return.

Inadequate food arrangements, heavy crowds and difficulty charging phones have also added to their problems, he said.

Passengers are awaiting further updates, with no clear communication on when flights will resume, he said.

The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have issued an advisory, saying they are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in the UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure.

“The UAE government and airline authorities have reassured full support,” it said.

The Indian Embassy at Abu Dhabi urged all Indian nationals in the country “to avoid unnecessary travel, take due care, remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines and advisories as and when issued by the UAE authorities and the Embassy.” The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai said they are continuing to function normally. In a post on X, they also gave a toll-free number (800-46342) and a WhatsApp number (+971543090571) along with two email IDs (pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in) for Indian nationals there to contact in case of emergency.

The Indian missions at Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan), Manama (Bahrain), Ramallah (Palestine), and Muscat (Oman) also issued similar advisories providing emergency contact details. PTI GMS SKY SKY