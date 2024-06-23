JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a male party worker

Bengaluru/Hassan Jun 23 (PTI) JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, was arrested in Hassan on Sunday on charges of "unnatural offences" against him, police said.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a male party worker a few days ago, and has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including "unnatural offences".

The investigation into the case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Following this, Suraj was shifted to Bengaluru from Hassan, and produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) judge, at his residence here, who remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Suraj, a doctor, was questioned at CEN police station in Hassan overnight before he was arrested on Sunday morning, police sources said, adding that he was later taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) for medical examination.

A 27-year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA and former Minister H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on June 16.

Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

However, Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically denied the charge. He alleged that the man had filed a false complaint in a bid to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against the JD(S) worker on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.

Shivakumar had alleged that the party worker was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him. It has been alleged that while the man demanded Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna, later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, the alleged victim's medical examination was done at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru, police sources said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, said that following the complaint, police have registered an FIR, they have secured Suraj Revanna, and the inquiry is going on.

The case has been handed over to the CID, he said. "A series of similar cases were given to CID, this is also being given to CID," he said.

Regarding Suraj Revanna's complaint, he said, "Whatever action needs to be taken on that will be taken." On Suraj Revanna alleging a conspiracy against his family, Parameshwara said, "A complaint has come. Based on it, whatever action needs to be taken in accordance with law is being taken. Other than that I don't know about any political conspiracy that he has alleged." Suraj's brother and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna is in police custody for allegedly sexually abusing several women and was arrested upon his return from Germany last month.

Prajwal, who lost from Hassan Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha elections, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani, who have been accused of kidnapping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults, are out on bail.

H D Revanna termed the allegations against Suraj a "conspiracy", and said he has faith in god and the judiciary.

"I won't react to anything. I have faith in god and the judiciary. I won't fear such conspiracies. I know what it is. Time will decide," he said.

Not wanting to react to the case involving his nephew Suraj, Union Minister and state JD(S) chief H D Kumaraswamy said he didn't have anything to do with the case, and the law will take its course.

"That issue, why do you ask me? It is not pertaining to me. It is not necessary to react to all those things. Law will take its own course...What do I have to do with it (case)?" he said. PTI KSU ANE