JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna vows to pay off debts of people of Hassan

Hassan (Karnataka), Jan 2 (PTI) JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna has said that he and his younger brother, Prajwal Revanna, will strive to pay off the debts of the people of Hassan.

Advertisment

Grandson of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, Suraj Revanna warned the ruling Congress against tormenting the Gowda family and JD(S) workers, saying power was not permanent.

“The sun (Suraj) does not rise alone. It rises to brighten and illuminate (Prajwal). Your Prajwal Anna and Suraj Anna will clear the debts of the people of Hassan,” Suraj said while addressing people in Hassan on Wednesday evening.

Suraj and his brother, former JD(S) MP Prajwal, are facing sexual assault cases.

Advertisment

Prajwal is still in jail in connection with the alleged sexual assault and filming, while Suraj, who is facing an "unnatural sexual assault" case, is out on bail.

He said, “We are watching how some officials and our opponents are troubling our party workers. Nothing is permanent. No government is permanent. I would like to tell you that those who claimed to have done all the work are now resting in the cremation ground. Our good work alone survives in this world, not your vindictive politics.” The JD(S) leader said people gave Congress 135 seats in Karnataka for development work, but the ruling party leaders wake up every morning to conspire about how to ruin the Revanna and Deve Gowda families.

Suraj told the crowd that his father Revanna and Sravanabelagola MLA C N Balakrishna have decided to help sugarcane growers.

Advertisment

He also appealed to police officers to remain neutral while discharging their duties. PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK ROH