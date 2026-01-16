JD(S) national leadership to take steps as Kerala unit moves to merge with new political party

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) With a section of Janata Dal (Secular) leaders in Kerala moving to merge with a new political party, its national committee on Friday said it was closely monitoring the developments and would take suitable steps In a press release, JD(S) national president and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said the national leadership was watching the situation in Kerala closely.

“It has been brought to my notice that leaders of the Kerala unit of JD(S) are proceeding to dissociate themselves from the national committee. The national committee is closely watching the developments and will take suitable steps at the appropriate time,” the statement said.

JD(S) leaders in Kerala have decided to merge with a newly formed party named Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD), citing the party’s national alliance with the BJP, particularly in Karnataka, while in Kerala, the JD(S) continues to be a constituent of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The announcement in this regard is expected after a meeting in Kochi on Saturday.

Gowda’s statement also referred to media reports that some persons were planning to hold a separate meeting in Kerala claiming allegiance to the central leadership.

“In this context, I wish to categorically state that the party has not authorised any person or persons in Kerala to convene any meeting under the banner of JD(S). If any such meeting is convened by anybody, it will be void, as it does not have the approval of the JD(S) national committee,” he said.

JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas, who is expected to make the announcement about the party’s move in Kerala, told PTI that there was nothing to respond to in the statement issued by the national leadership, as it did not affect them.

At present, the JD(S) has two MLAs in Kerala — Mathew T Thomas from Thiruvalla and state Power Minister K Krishnankutty from Chittur.

The development comes as the state heads towards Assembly elections expected by April this year.