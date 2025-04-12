JD(S) protests against Karnataka govt; Kumaraswamy accuses Cong of 'intimidation'

Bengaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday alleged that Congress leaders were attempting to "intimidate" him and "silence" him by producing fake documents.

He made the statement while participating in a massive protest staged by the JD(S) in Bengaluru against the Congress government's recent price hikes and alleged corruption.

"It’s true that I have tonnes of documents in my possession. But no one can suppress my voice. I will not be silenced," he said.

Taking direct aim at Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy claimed, "They are trying to silence me by bringing truckloads of fake documents. Let them bring it—I’m ready. I know how deep corruption runs under their rule. If I reveal what I have, people themselves will chase them away." Kumaraswamy further alleged that Congress was continuously "harassing" him, even during his tenure as Union Minister.

"Even when I was CM, I never misused power. Even today, I fight not through manipulation but with faith in justice and the courts. Let Congress know—no one can muzzle my voice," he said.

He questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over a series of allegations involving illegal mining and kickbacks worth Rs 500 crore during lease renewals.

"Isn’t it true that the state exchequer lost Rs 5,000 crore because of this? A request for prosecution sanction is before the Governor. Let Siddaramaiah respond to that," he demanded.

He added, "When it comes to me, they question everything—even where not a single gram of soil has been lifted! But when it’s about them, there is silence. I have all the documents. They will speak when the time comes." Kumaraswamy alleged this was "nothing but an attempt to gag" him.

"But let me make it very clear—no one has the power to scare me," he claimed, reminding the crowd that he had served twice as the chief minister and had never been involved in any "illegal activity".

He claimed that JD(S) was a strong party and would return to power.

"Our party is strong. Our workers must not panic. We will come back to power," he said, accusing the current government of being apathetic to farmers' distress caused by unseasonal rains and of indulging in "political vendetta" instead of governance.

Calling the Congress-led government the "worst ever seen in Karnataka", Kumaraswamy alleged that corruption was rampant across all departments.

"The chief minister is the fountainhead of this rot," he claimed.

Criticising the steep hikes in fuel, electricity, and essential services, he alleged, "Even the Deputy CM (D K Shivakumar) says not even God can fix this city. What kind of governance is this? You came to power in the name of guarantees, but are looting the people now." Kumaraswamy reminded party workers and citizens that during his tenure, he had waived farm loans and never imposed undue taxes on the people.

"Now, under the guise of guarantees, power tariffs have gone up, and farmers are being asked to pay lakhs for transformers. This is betrayal," he alleged.

Kumaraswamy further claimed the state government had already borrowed Rs 2 lakh crore, warning that if this continues, Karnataka’s debt could touch Rs 10 lakh crore.

"Prices are rising every day. People are being pushed into hardship," he claimed.

Led by JD(S) State Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the protest saw participation from Legislative Party Leader Suresh Babu, MP Mallesh Babu, and other senior leaders.

Chanting “Sakappa Saaku Congress Sarkara” (Enough is Enough, Congress Government), JD(S) workers from across the state gathered at Freedom Park to join the demonstration.

"The government may have announced five guarantees—Gruha Lakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyoti, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi—but in return, people are burdened daily by price hikes. What the government has given is meagre compared to what it has taken," the leaders alleged in a statement.

"This cannot be tolerated any longer. The people have no choice but to rise in protest against this government," they added.

After the rally, leaders and party workers led by Nikhil Kumaraswamy attempted to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha. However, police intervened and detained Nikhil, several MLAs, and other leaders. They were released later. PTI AMP SSK KH