JD(S) still strong, rally sends message to opponents: Deve Gowda

Hassan (Karnataka), Jan 24 (PTI) JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said the party remained "strong" and that its silver jubilee rally here was a clear message to those who had written it off.

Targeting the ruling Congress in the state, the former PM said the JD(S) continues to be a political force under the leadership of H D Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a mega gathering in his home district of Hassan, Gowda said, "This event is to send a message to the whole country, and the people of the state that JD(S) is still strong." He alleged that the ruling Congress has only held two conventions in this district in the last 2.5 years.

"We are sending a message that under the leadership of Kumaraswamy, JD(S) is strong. This message should be sent to our opponents who held two rallies in this district and have tried to completely destroy Revanna's leadership here," said Gowda, flanked by his sons Kumaraswamy and Revanna.

"You (party workers and supporters) have sent a message to those who are running the administration in the state that -- their game won't be there longer, we (JDS) are here, we are behind Kumaraswamy, Revanna... you have sent a message to the political opponents who had held two convention here and claimed that they have destroy JD(S) completely," he added.

JD(S) youth wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, party legislators and leaders were present at the event.

Sharing a personal note, the 93-year-old leader said he was undergoing dialysis thrice a week after kidney failure two months ago, but had still chosen to attend the rally out of gratitude to the people of Hassan.

"I'm 93-years-old, my soul is clean, I did not bow down to any obligations. I have worked hard... The people of Hassan district, who defeated me have also made me victorious, against all conspiracy to suppress me," he recalled.

Gowda expressed outrage over the state government's decision to reward the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officers probing sexual assault cases against his grand son and former MP Prajwal Revanna, with Rs 25 lakh and said the same team had arrested his son and Prajwal's father H D Revanna.

The veteran leader, however, did not make any reference to Prajwal Revanna, who is currently in jail, during his speech.

"Revanna (H D Revanna) worked for the development of this district day and night so they (Congress) wanted to somehow suppress him. I live with my second daughter in Bengaluru, when Revanna was there, police- the SIT officials came there and told him that he is being arrested. Today the SIT officials have been rewarded," Gowda said.

A court in Bengaluru had recently discharged Revanna from a sexual harassment case against him.

Looking ahead, Gowda said he wished to invite Prime Minister Narnedra Modi to Hassan for a mega convention of all 18 BJP and JDS MPs to push for projects such as an IIT for the region and development of the airport here, if circumstance permit.

Presently, the JD(S) is in alliance with the BJP and part of the NDA. Kumaraswamy is the Minister at the central government, he has several programmes planned for the state like industrial clusters, Bhadravati iron and steel factory, reviving HMT factory, he said.

"Let the state government show the generosity to cooperate with him, in the works he has planned." Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Gowda said, "he (Gandhi) repeatedly made vote chori allegations in Bihar, but Congress only won six seats in Bihar. Congress is in power in only three states today." PTI KSU ROH