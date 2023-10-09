JD(S) to hold meetings with party cadres in Kittur Karnataka region

Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) The JD(S) on Monday said it will conduct a three-day event in Kittur Karnataka region from October 11, where the recently formed core committee will hold meetings with cadres to strengthen the party base ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing reporters here, JD(S) leader Y S V Datta said after the party forged an alliance with the BJP for the Parliamentary elections, a 21-member committee was constituted under the leadership of Chamundeshwari MLA G T Deve Gowda.

The core committee travelled to Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagar in Kalyana Karnataka (erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region) to boost the morale of our workers, he said.

"From Wednesday we will be covering Kittur Karnataka (erstwhile Bombay-Karnataka) region. We will organise an event at Vijayapura district on October 11," the former JD(S) legislator said.

On October 12, the core committee will hold a meeting with the party workers and leaders in Hubballi.

Apart from Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, leaders and workers from Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada will participate, Datta said.

He added that on October 13, the party will organise a meeting at the border district headquarter town of Belagavi, where leaders and workers from Belagavi and Chikkodi will gather.

JD(S) MLA Devegowda said during his visit to various parts of the state he noticed that the farmers are in distress due to drought and many have allegedly taken extreme steps.

He charged that the agrarian crisis has increased manifold ever since Congress came to power in Karnataka. PTI GMS GMS KH