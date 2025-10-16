National

JD(U) announces second list, finalises all 101 candidates for Bihar polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and JD(U) National President Lalan Singh convene the party's national executive meeting, in New Delhi

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Thursday announced its second list of 44 candidates for the assembly polls, with several ministers like Sheila Mandal, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Leshi Singh, Jayant Raj and Mohd Zama Khan featuring among the nominees.

The party also fielded turncoats Chetan Anand from Nabinagar and Vibha Devi from Nawad. Both were earlier associated with the RJD.

Besides, the JD(U) nominated Kaladhar Mandal from the Rupauli seat.

The JD(U), an alliance partner of the NDA in Bihar, has now released the list of all 101 candidates for the upcoming polls.

Elections to the 243-member assembly will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11.

The votes will be counted on November 14.

