JD(U) comes up with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' poster in Patna hailing Nitish

Patna, June 7 (PTI) With JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar emerging as a pivotal figure in the formation of the NDA government at the Centre, party workers in the state capital have prominently displayed a large poster featuring the Bihar Chief Minister, accompanied by the words 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (Tiger is alive).

In response to the poster, several party leaders asserted that labeling Nitish Kumar as the 'tiger' is appropriate, saying that his influence significantly bolstered the NDA's performance in the Lok Sabha polls within the state.

Although both NDA allies, BJP and JD(U), secured an equal number of 12 seats in Bihar, JD(U)'s role is pivotal in the formation of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Colourful banners and posters lauding Kumar have also been put up at various locations across the city.

In response, senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar told PTI on Friday, "There is no doubt that the party's morale is high after JD(U)'s impressive performance in the Lok Sabha polls. The concept and ideas for such posters are generated by party workers, who then display them across the city." "The JD(U)'s commendable performance underscores Nitish Kumar's popularity among voters. Prior to the declaration of the poll results, he faced political scrutiny for various reasons. However, it is now evident that he is the popular face of the NDA in Bihar," the JD(U) leader said. PTI PKD MNB