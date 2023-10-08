JD(U) condemns all violence, says Israel must vacate occupied territory

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) said on Sunday it condemns all kinds of violence and sought the UN's intervention to restore peace as Israel launched retaliatory attacks in Gaza after Islamist group Hamas' militants infiltrated into the country and killed hundreds of people.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi said his party stands with the "oppressed" people of Palestine and said Israel must respect the United Nations' earlier resolutions and vacate the occupied territory of Palestine.

"This is not just the fight of Palestinian people. This is a struggle for humanity, for justice, and for the future of a world governed by law and not brute force. We stand with the oppressed people of Palestine," he said in a statement.

Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday and launched retaliation strikes that levelled buildings in Gaza, while in northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict.

In northern Israel, a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that Israel is at war.