JD(U) defends Nadda over AAP's Rohingya barb, accuses Kejriwal of treating Biharis shabbily

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) The Janata Dal (U) on Tuesday defended J P Nadda against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegation the BJP president equated purvanchalis with Rohingyas, and shared a video to accuse the former Delhi chief minister of insulting people from Bihar and easter Uttar Pradesh living in the national capital.

At a press conference, Union minister Lalan Singh and JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha played an old video of Kejriwal in which is he is heard saying that people from Bihar buy a Rs 500 ticket to reach Delhi to get medical treatment of Rs 5 lakh.

Singh said Kejriwal's comments showed the contempt he had for Biharis, adding the JD(U) will run a campaign centred on the video during the upcoming Delhi assembly polls, especially in areas where they live in large numbers.

"Does Kejriwal consider Delhi his 'jagir' (property)," he asked.

Asked how many seats his party will contest in the polls, he said it is yet to be decided but what is certain is that the JD(U) will be part of the BJP-led NDA in the elections.

He also strongly defended Nadda, saying Kejriwal cleverly used the BJP leader's comments in the Rajya Sabha on Rohingyas in Delhi with those from Bihar and purvanchal, a reference to easter UP which at times is loosely used for those from Bihar as well.

Jha claimed that during the Covid period the Kejriwal government did not even offer food to poor people from the region and packed them in buses to be dropped at UP border and left them to their fate.

Singh slammed the AAP leader as an "opportunist and hypocrite" who dumped a "saint-like" activist like Anna Hazare after using him to enter politics. PTI KR KR TIR TIR