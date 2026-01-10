JD(U) distances itself from ex-MP KC Tyagi's request for Bharat Ratna to Nitish

Patna, Jan 10 (PTI) The JD(U) on Saturday distanced itself from its ex-MP KC Tyagi's request for Bharat Ratna to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that it was his personal view and "not in line with the party's ideology".

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi on Thursday, Tyagi had called Kumar a "precious gem" of the socialist movement, and worthy of the highest civilian honour in the country.

Asked about the letter, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, "Tyagi has made several statements in the recent past which have not been in line with the party's ideology and not the official stand. All statements made by him shall be deemed to have been made in his personal capacity." Office bearers in the JD(U) are "not sure whether Tyagi continues to hold any post in the party", he said.

In the letter to the PM, Tyagi had said, "Nitish Kumar, a precious gem of the socialist movement, is worthy of the highest civilian honour. I hope and request that our beloved leader be bestowed with this honour so that history remembers your efforts." Tyagi has been with the JD(U) since its inception two and a half decades ago.

A protege of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Tyagi was also known to be close to Sharad Yadav, a former JD(U) president who was disowned by the party in 2017.

Yadav later went on to float another outfit and merged it with RJD shortly before his death, while Tyagi chose to align with Kumar.

While in JD(U), he enjoyed a Rajya Sabha term that ended in 2016 and continued to hold key party posts, including principal national general secretary.

Meanwhile, JD(U) leaders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, pointed out "while a Bharat Ratna for our leader will make party cadres proud, but the fact remains that demands to the effect have, so far, always been made by those who have never been well-wishers of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar".

They cited the examples of NDA detractors like Union ministers Chirag Paswan, who heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and BJP's Giriraj Singh, besides RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a former Bihar Deputy CM who is now the leader of the opposition.

The party leaders wondered if, by pressing the demand for the highest civilian honour, those not known to have good equations with Kumar were indirectly trying to suggest that the longest serving CM of Bihar, who has held the post for nearly 20 years, should now hang up his boots.

JJD founder Tej Pratap Yadav also demanded Bharat Ratna for his father, Lalu Prasad.

"It is the demand of our party that Lalu Prasad should, too, be awarded with Bharat Ratna," he said.

"It is said that my father and Nitish Kumar used to live like brothers. Therefore, Bharat Ratna should be awarded to both of them," he added. PTI PKD NAC SUK SOM