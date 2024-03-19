JD(U) gen secy Fatmi quits, speculations rife he may go back to RJD

Patna, Mar 19 (PTI) JD(U) national general secretary Mohammed Ali Ashraf Fatmi on Tuesday resigned from the party, triggering speculations that the former Union minister might be eyeing a return to the RJD.

In a hand-written letter addressed to the JD(U) national president, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Fatmi said he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership for "protecting my moral values".

Talking to PTI over phone, he said, "I have quit JD(U) and do not wish to say much more in the matter. As regards my future course of action, it will be known in a few days".

The development comes a day after the NDA announced its seat-sharing formula for Bihar, where the BJP will be contesting from 17 seats, including Darbhanga, which Fatmi has won four times, and Madhubani, which according to insiders, he may have settled for had it gone into the JD(U) kitty.

The veteran leader, who was the minister of state for human resources development in the UPA 1 government, had quit the RJD five years ago in protest against the party fielding another prominent Muslim face Abdul Bari Siddiqui from Darbhanga and giving up Madhubani for then alliance partner Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).

Speculations are rife that Fatmi, whose son Faraz is a sitting JD(U) MLA, may be wooed back by the RJD which hopes to consolidate its Muslim support base following Nitish Kumar's return to the BJP-led NDA. PTI NAC NN