JD(U) launches membership drive in UP, targets 10 lakh members by Feb 15

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) NDA ally Janata Dal (United) on Sunday sounded the bugle for organisational expansion in Uttar Pradesh, launching a statewide membership drive from Ayodhya as the state heads to polls next year.

Addressing a meeting of Uttar Pradesh JDU here, state in-charge and Bihar rural development and transport minister Shravan Kumar said a target of enrolling 10 lakh members has been fixed and must be achieved by February 15.

Kumar, who is leading the drive, directed office-bearers of all districts to accord top priority to enrolling people in the party and work in a planned manner to achieve the target within the stipulated deadline.

Highlighting the party's ideology, Shravan Kumar said the policies of Janata Dal (United) are centred on the welfare of the poor, farmers, women, youth and marginalised sections, and it is the responsibility of every worker to take these policies to the masses.

He informed that the next state-level monthly meeting of the party is proposed to be held in Bijnor on February 7, where a detailed review of the progress of the membership campaign will be undertaken.

The meeting was held at a hotel here in the presence of UP party office bearers, including state president Anoop Patel.

To further strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, assembly in-charges and district in-charges were authorised during the meeting to regularly monitor the campaign and organisational activities.

Patel said that the party would chart a new political direction in Uttar Pradesh with renewed organisational strength in the state.