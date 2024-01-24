JD(U) leader chided for rants against Ram temple at rally

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Leaders of the JD(U) were on Wednesday embarrassed by one of its leader's outbursts against the Ram temple in Ayodhya while addressing a party rally here.

Gopal Mandal, the party's MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, was addressing the "ati pichhda sammelan" (congregation of extremely backward classes) here.

Mandal, who has been in the news for many issues, including fights with journalists and roaming inside a train wearing only his underclothes, took the stage much before the arrival of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party president.

"The consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya was not in order. It was performed inside an incomplete structure and the prime minister sat for the ceremony without his wife by his side," said Mandal.

The JD(U)'s state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, who stood right behind, began to fidget and tried to whisper something in the ear of Mandal who seemed unmoved.

Finally, Kushwaha scribbled a brief note and handed it over to Mandal, who roared into the mic, "Okay I let it be. But I should not be tutored. I have enough sense. It is not for nothing that 5,000 people have turned up at this rally at my instance." The temperamental leader's remarks at the rally came a day after the JD(U)'s stand on the Ram temple was articulated by its national advisor and spokesperson KC Tyagi.

"The Ram temple was built in accordance with a Supreme Court judgement. The BJP has sought to make it a political issue, which we do not approve of," Tyagi, who flew in from Delhi to attend the party congregation, had told reporters.

He had, however, added, "We do not approve of the negative comments about the temple made by some of our INDIA bloc allies. Ram belongs to all. Our ideologue Ram Manohar has written beautifully about the deity. We hope that like Vatican City and Mecca, Ayodhya too will emerge as an international religious spot." PTI NAC SOM