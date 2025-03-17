JD(U) leader frowns upon buzz around Nitish son

Patna, Mar 17 (PTI) JD(U) leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha on Monday voiced disapproval of the clamour in the party for bringing Nishant, the son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, into active politics.

Speaking to reporters here, the member of the state legislative council also said that if the 47 years old was handed over the reins of JD(U), "there will be no difference" between Nitish Kumar, the party's national president, and his arch rival Lalu Prasad, the RJD president.

"I have never ever seen any prominent leader of the party, including the spokespersons, having ever said anything about Nishant. The noise is mostly in the media," Kushwaha said.

He was replying to queries about the celebrations at the chief minister's residence on Holi, when Nishant was the cynosure of all eyes, with top party leaders making a beeline to get photographed with the engineering graduate who is, of late, being viewed as the heir apparent to his father.

The development seems to have enthused the party cadre, who put up a poster at the JD(U) office, offering "thanks" to Nishant "for heeding the voice of Bihar" by making it apparent that his political entry was "just a matter of days".

However, Kushwaha disagreed with the perception, asserting, "I too had gone to the CM's house but I greeted Nitish Kumar. I made no attempts to get cosy with Nishant." To a pointed query as to whether he was in favour of Nishant's political entry or not, Kushwaha, who has been in and out of the party despite being a founding member, said, "Of what avail is my wish? It is the writ of Nitish Kumar that shall run in the JD(U)." He, however, bristled at speculations in a section of the media that upon entering politics, Nishant may replace his father, now on the wrong side of 70, as the JD(U) national president.

"If such a thing happens", said Kushwaha, "there will be no difference left between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad. Should it be so?" Meanwhile, Kumar's key aide and national general secretary of JD(U) Ashok Choudhary asserted that Nishant's entry into politics was "not a political question".

The minister told reporters, "It is not a political question on which we ought to speak. It is a decision the father-son duo has to take. Once they take the decision, it will not take even a day to complete formalities." PTI NAC ACD