JD(U) leader Lalan Prasad files nomination for Bihar council by-poll

Patna, Jan 9 (PTI) JD(U) leader Lalan Prasad on Thursday filed his nomination for by-election to the Bihar legislative council, which has been necessitated by the disqualification of RJD's Sunil Kumar Singh.

Prasad filed his nomination papers at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, who belongs to the BJP, among others.

A grassroots level worker, Prasad belongs to the Extremely Backward Classes, known to be the JD(U)'s core supporters.

Filing of nomination papers for the by-poll will continue till January 13 while voting has been scheduled for January 23.

Singh, a key aide of RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family, was expelled in July last year upon the recommendation of the Ethics Committee, which indicted him for mocking the chief minister on the floor of the House.

The RJD MLC had stuck to his guns, claiming that he was targeted for questioning the government and resisting enticements from the NDA camp to switch sides. PTI NAC RBT