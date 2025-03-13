JD(U) leader Tyagi urges govt to send NDA delegation to Lahore to commemorate Bhagat Singh

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) JD(U) leader K C Tyagi has urged the Union government to send a delegation of the ruling National Democratic Alliance to Lahore to be part of a civil society march on March 23 to name a place associated with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's incarceration and hanging after the revolutionary leader.

Tyagi said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue.

Singh along with Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged by the British government in the Lahore central jail, which was later demolished, on March 23, 1931, for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy against the colonial rulers and the killing of a British official.

Tyagi noted in his letter that the jail was razed and Shadman Colony was built in its place by Pakistani authorities and that there has long been a demand to name Shadman Chowk after Bhagat Singh in the country.

"Members of civil society from both countries have every year carried out candle march on March 23 to make the demand. I request you that an NDA delegation should be sent to Lahore," he wrote, requesting that he be included in any such group.

Bhagat Singh is popular not only in India but also in Pakistan, he added.

Local authorities in Pakistan had first proposed to name the site after Bhagat Singh but scrapped the plan following protests by a section of people. PTI KR RHL