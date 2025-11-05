JD(U) leader's elder brother, wife, daughter found dead at home in Bihar

Purnea (Bihar), Nov 5 (PTI) The elder brother of a JD(U) leader and his wife and daughter were found dead in their residence in Bihar’s Purnea district, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies were recovered from their house in the European colony under the Kehat Police Station limits on Tuesday night, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi and daughter Tanu Priya, Purnea Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jyoti Shankar said.

According to residents, one of the deceased was the elder brother of local JD (U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, he said.

“Soon after receiving the information about the dead bodies found in the house, a police team reached the spot. Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations to ascertain the exact cause of death," the SDPO said.

Forensic experts are collecting evidence from the spot, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

"Locals claimed that Naveen Kushwaha was very popular in the locality and he had previously contested Lok Sabha as well as assembly polls," another officer said. PTI PKD BDC