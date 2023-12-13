JD(U) meeting in Delhi on December 29

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive meeting here on December 29, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expected to address its members amid fresh moves within the opposition INDIA bloc to join forces to take on the ruling BJP.

A party statement said its president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, has called the meeting on December 29.

The meeting will come days after the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for December 19.

The JD(U) has been peeved with the alliance for not giving any key position to Kumar, the longest serving chief minister in the bloc, while maintaining its commitment to fight the BJP.

Its leaders have often projected their leader as a prime ministerial material who can counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi without, however, making an official demand for this. PTI KR DV DV