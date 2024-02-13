JD(U) MLA lodges FIR against party colleague over 'horse trading'

Patna, Feb 13 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged by an MLA of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) against a party colleague, alleging he was offered a bribe of Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for switching over to the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' ahead of the trust vote.

The case was lodged at Kotwali police station here by Sudhanshu Shekhar, who represents the Harlakhi seat in Madhubani district, said Krishna Murari Prasad, Patna Deputy Superintendent of Police (law and order).

Shekhar has named party colleague Sanjeev Kumar in the FIR.

"The MLA had registered his complaint on February 11. We have filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation," Prasad said.

The new NDA government headed by Kumar won the trust vote on Monday. Three MLAs of the RJD, the Mahagathbandhan's largest constituent, had switched over to the ruling coalition before the confidence vote.

The JD(U) MLA, in his complaint, accused a party colleague of offering him the princely amount, or settle for a cabinet berth in the new government, for helping the opposition grouping turn the tables on the BJP-led coalition.

He also accused another JD(U) MLA of "trying to kidnap" two other legislators of the party to prevent them from taking part in the trust vote.

Talking to reporters on Bihar Assembly premises, Shekhar said, "Yes, I received an offer of 'paanch' (means Rs 5 crore) now and a similar amount later, besides a ministerial berth. I am an honest person and I trust and believe that Nitish Kumar is our leader. I was not the lone party MLA, similar offers were made to several other MLAs as well.

"In the entire episode, the role of JD(U) MLA from Parbatta assembly seat, Dr Sanjeev Kumar is doubtful. He (Sanjeev) had been luring the party MLAs to cast votes in favour of RJD," Sudhanshu alleged in the FIR.

Reacting to Shekhar's allegations, Sanjeev Kumar told reporters, "I am innocent and I accept Nitish Kumar ji as my leader. As far as allegations levelled by my party MLA (Sudhanshu), I can say with full confidence that he (Sudhanshu) is being used as a tool by a section of the party leaders against me." "There are two leaders in my party whom I don't like at all... they are behind this move to defame me. When Sudhanshu was interacting with the media, I went there and asked him about the allegations which he has levelled against me but the moment I started asking him (Sudhanshu) in front of reporters, he fled. I know Sudhanshu... he is a good human being. He (Sudhanshu) is working on the directions of two 'chirkut' leaders of my party whom I don't like," he added. PTI NAC PKD ACD