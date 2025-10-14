JD(U) MLA sits on dharna outside Bihar CM's residence over party ticket, later removed

Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal, who is understood to have a slim chance of getting a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, on Tuesday sat on a dharna near Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence.

Mandal, who is enjoying his fourth consecutive term from the Gopalpur seat in Bhagalpur district, reached 1, Anney Marg with a group of slogan-shouting supporters.

When security personnel stopped him from entering the premises, pointing out that he did not have an appointment, Mandal sat down close to the gate.

"I will not budge till I get the party symbol from the CM, who is our party's supremo. The security personnel may charge the baton if they wish," he told reporters.

Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police, Diksha, said Mandal and his supporters were later removed from the spot by the security personnel.

“He, along with his supporters, sat outside 1, Anney Marg, which is a restricted area and such gatherings are not permissible,” she told PTI.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has finalised its candidates for “all the seats” it will be contesting in the assembly polls, and may drop four sitting MLAs, including Mandal, party sources said.

“The decision has been taken on the basis of feedback received from the electorate of the respective constituencies. Our central leadership had already made it clear that non-performing MLAs will not feature in the polls,” one of the sources said. PTI PKD ACD RBT