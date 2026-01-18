JD(U) MLA urges Shah to engage central agencies to rescue Jharkhand industrialist’s missing son

Jamshedpur, Jan 18 (PTI) A Janata Dal (United) MLA on Saturday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to engage central investigative agencies to trace Kairav Gandhi, the 24-year-old son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, who has been missing for five days.

The JD(U) legislator, Saryu Roy, said the alleged abduction happened on Tuesday afternoon, but the state government had failed to make any breakthrough.

In a post on social media addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Roy urged activation of central agencies to assist in the probe.

Roy said the case was not merely about abduction or ransom but involved the life of a young man. He also expressed the possibility of the involvement of an interstate gang behind the incident.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed and is making all possible efforts to trace Kairav safely, Roy said, adding that coordination with central agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau could provide fresh leads and strengthen the investigation.

Police earlier recovered Kairav’s car from the Kanderbeda area on National Highway-33 under Chandil police station in the neighbouring Seraikela-Kharswan district hours after he had gone missing.

Roy said he had also taken up the matter with Jharkhand Director General of Police Tadarsha Mishra and the Senior Superintendent of Police of East Singhbhum, urging intensified efforts to locate the missing youth.

Meanwhile, the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the future course of action regarding the incident. PTI COR NN