JD(U) MLA's 'lewd conduct' draws oppn flak

Patna, Mar 11 (PTI) The opposition RJD in Bihar on Tuesday trained its guns at the JD(U) over a purported video showing an MLA of the ruling party singing a bawdy number and making lewd gestures at a woman artiste.

The episode involves Gopal Mandal, a multiple-term JD(U) MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, who was in news a few years ago when he scandalised co-passengers on board New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express by moving around in his undergarments.

In the latest purported video, which has gone viral on social media, Mandal was seen pasting a currency note on the cheek of a dancer at a function organised in his constituency ahead of Holi.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Mandal, who had a decade ago made headlines by gyrating with dance girls, was also seen in the latest video singing a song with explicit lyrics.

Reacting to the video, RJD MLA and state general secretary Ranvijay Sahu said, "This shows the lack of values (sanskar) in JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. If the party does not condone such behaviour, it should act against Mandal." Another RJD MLA Mukesh Yadav said, "Not just JD(U), but even its alliance partner BJP, which claims to swear by cultural nationalism, should be held accountable for Mandal's reprehensible conduct." Leaders of the ruling NDA were, meanwhile, tight-lipped over the maverick leader's conduct. PTI NAC ACD