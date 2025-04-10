JD(U) MLA's relative shot dead in Bihar’s Khagaria

Khagaria (Bihar), Apr 10 (PTI) A 50-year-old man, a distant relative of JD(U) MLA Panna Lal Singh Patel, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Khagaria district of Bihar, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Kaushal Singh, was going on a two-wheeler with his wife in Kaithi Tola locality in Chautham town on Wednesday night.

It appears that family dispute is the reason behind the killing, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

Singh, a former Panchayat Samiti member, was distantly related to Panna Lal Singh Patel, JD(U) MLA of Beldaur. Locals claimed that the deceased was a party functionary in the JD(U)’s district unit.

Despite repeated attempts, no senior JD(U) leaders could be reached for comments on the issue.

“According to the wife of the deceased, a person came, shot Singh dead from point-blank range and fled. He was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead,” said the Khagaria SP.

He said the wife claimed Singh was killed by a relative and provided the police with the names of the suspects.

“Prima Facie it appears that family dispute is the reason behind the murder. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is on. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused,” Kumar said. PTI COR PKD NN