JD(U) MP Ajay Kumar Mandal seeks to resign over ticket distribution for Bihar polls

Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) JD(U)'s Bhagalpur MP Ajay Kumar Mandal sought to resign on Tuesday, stating that he was not consulted over the distribution of tickets for the Bihar assembly elections in his region.

The Nitish Kumar-led party is yet to comment on the letter, which Mandal shared on X.

"Despite being a member of parliament from Bhagalpur, the party has not reached out to me for advice regarding ticket distribution in the region. In that case, there is no point holding the MP post," he said in the letter, addressed to Kumar.

He said in his 20-25 years of service to the Bhagalpur region, as an MP and MLA, he has considered JD(U) as his family, but "decisions made in the past few months" do not augur well for the future of the party.

He alleged that the "prioritising outsiders" has "weakened the roots" of the JD(U), adding that "party workers are feeling sidelined".

This, he said, reflects poorly on the leadership of the chief minister. PTI SUK SOM