JD(U) president challenges Amit Shah to announce nation-wide caste survey

Patna, Nov 4 (PTI) JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh "Lalan" on Saturday challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to "announce" a nationwide caste census, casting doubts over his claim that the ruling BJP at the Centre was not opposed to such an exercise.

Singh, who was addressing a party workers' meeting in Lakhisarai district, referred to Shah's speech at an election rally in Chhattisgarh which has been widely reported.

"If Amit Shah means what he says, he should announce that a country-wide caste census will be held. His words ring hollow. He has been known for going back on poll promises dismissing these as rhetoric," alleged Lalan.

"Our supreme leader, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, ordered a caste survey after Centre's reluctance became all too obvious. The BJP got its supporters to file petitions opposing the exercise," alleged the JD(U) chief.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was projected as an "ati pichhda" (from an extremely backward class) only to counter Nitish Kumar, who had endeared himself among the most vulnerable OBCs by recognising them as a distinct category.

"Now, with Nitish Kumar's caste survey having become another talking point, which many states want to emulate and which has led INDIA coalition to promise caste census, if voted to power, the BJP is in jitters and Shah's statement must be seen in this backdrop," insisted Lalan.

Notably, the JD(U) president's fulminations came a day ahead of Bihar trip of Shah, who is on Sunday scheduled to address a BJP rally at Muzaffarpur.

It will be the first Bihar tour of Shah, a former BJP president who is still regarded as its principal strategist, since the Nitish Kumar government shared findings of the caste survey on October 2.

The survey showed that OBCs and EBCs, largely supporters of JD(U) and its ally RJD, were more than 60 per cent of the state's total population.

The influential upper castes were close to 10 per cent, as per the survey, the accuracy of which has been called into question by the BJP.

The BJP's skepticism has been dismissed by the state’s ruling Mahagathbandhan which has been maintaining that doubts about the survey were all the more reason for a caste survey. PTI NAC SOM