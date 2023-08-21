JD(U) slams BJP leader for comparing Bihar's law and order situation with Pakistan

Patna, Aug 21 (PTI) The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Monday slammed senior BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal for allegedly comparing the state's law and order situation with Pakistan.

Jaiswal had recently targeted the 'Mahagathbandhan' government and alleged that the "condition of Bihar has become worse than that of Pakistan" Talking to reporters here, Neeraj Kumar, chief spokesperson of JD (U), said, "How can a BJP leader compare Bihar's law and order with a country like Pakistan? How can they say Bihar's law and order is worse than Pakistan's? Are they (BJP) agents of Pakistan? I must say that India has been at its worst during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and is lagging behind Pakistan on various factors," he said.

Kumar said, "BJP leaders have insulted the democratic land of Bihar by comparing it with Pakistan, where democracy does not exist at all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 said rating agences are lauding India for its progress. But I am showing the mirror to them (BJP leaders).

"India is worse than Pakistan in terms of Press Freedom Ranking, World Happiness Index, Global Hunger Index, and Global Competitiveness Index. Also, the law and order you're talking about, in Gallup Law and Order Index in 2021, India’s position is worse than Pakistan".

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal had recently targeted the grand alliance government and alleged that the condition of Bihar has become worse than that of Pakistan. He was mentioning an incident in Bettiah in Bihar, in which Pakistani slogans were reportedly raised and green flags were waved on August 15. However, people who engaged in the act were arrested by the police on August 15.

Kumar’s statement on Monday triggered a war of words between the ruling party leaders and BJP leaders.

Reacting to Kumar's statement, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, in a statement issued here said, "The RJD-JD(U) alliance government in Bihar has miserably failed to control deteriorating law and order situation in the state." "They (grand alliance) have now started praising Pakistan and their leaders are shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. Statements of JD(U) leaders are an insult to the country. In fact, Nitish Kumar indirectly wants his leaders to raise slogans in favour of Pakistan. Leaders of the grand alliance must tell people the reason for their love for Pakistan and China," he said, adding JD(U) leaders should visit Pakistan once. PTI PKD RG