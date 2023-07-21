JD(U), social organisations in Manipur criticise PM for late response

Imphal: The JD(U) and a number of social organisations in Manipur criticised the "late response" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, saying had he spoken out earlier and paid attention, the crisis in the northeastern state by a mob of women could have been averted.

Modi, they said, has expressed anguish over the video of two Manipuri women being paraded naked by a mob but has still not spoken "a single word" about the killing of about 160 people and burning down of at least 4000 houses since the violence broke out in the state on May 3.

JD (U) Manipur unit spokesperson Nimaichand Luwang told reporters on Thursday, "The prime minister's response was late. He remained silent for 79 days though people in both hill and valley areas of Manipur have been suffering immensely. What was the Centre doing for more than two months?" He said representatives of ten like-minded opposition parties had gone to Delhi and tried several times to meet the prime minister. "But no appointment was given and he (Modi) chose to remain silent," he said.

Modi had expressed his anguish on Thursday after the video of the parading naked of two women by a mob of men at B Phainom village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4 and surfaced in the social media on July 19. Expressing shock and anguish over the incident, All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) president Nando Luwang said "Other than on the unfortunate incident, the prime minister has still not spoken a single word about the armed Kuki militants attacking innocent people and causing mayhem in the state." Chief Minister N Biren Singh has termed the incident "crime against humanity" and vowed exemplary punishment against those involved in the incident.

R K Tharaksana the president of Women's Association for Socio-economic Development Friday said the incident was caused by "some brutes" and "All people are shocked and deeply hurt by the beastly act".

"We feel totally marginalised by the complete silence of the prime minister on continuous acts of destruction, burning of house and killing of people. The number of widows and orphans are ever rising in Manipur," she said. Police have so far arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the incident. The house of one of the accused was burnt by angry locals late on Thursday night.

The FIR filed in the case by the village chief at Saikul police station on May 18 said three women were physically forced to remove their clothes and were stripped naked in front of the mob.

The complaint, which was transferred to Nongpok Sekmai police station on June 19, said about 900 to 1000 unidentified miscreants carrying sophisticated weapons had entered the village forcefully and attacked it. They vandalised houses and set them on fire after looting their moveable properties and cash.

The complaint also said five villagers who feared loss of life had fled to the forest and were rescued by a team from Nongpok Sekmai police station. But on the way back to the police station the mob blocked their way and snatched the villagers from the custody of the police team.