JD(U) stages dharna to protest erratic water supply in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, May 22 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday staged a dharna in front of East Singhbhum district collectorate here in protest against erratic water supply in the city.

Led by JD(U) Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Roy, hundreds of party activists and NDA allies including BJP, Lok Janshakti Party took part in the "Akroshpurn Dharna" demanding immediate action to address the water supply problem.

Roy said 75 per cent population of the Mango area of the city were deprived of adequate water supply for the last four months even though over Rs 125 crore was spent on the Mango water project.

People were getting water supply for 10 to 15 minutes a day as all motors of intake wells, treatment plant and water tanks were burnt, barring one, Roy claimed.

As people were facing problems due to the water crisis, Roy said he had met the Executive engineer of Water and Sanitation department and the concerned department secretary.

Everyone had assured to resolve the issue but it is not yet implemented on the ground, the JD(U) leader said and warned that the agitation will be intensified if no concrete action is taken immediately. PTI BS RG