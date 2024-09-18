JD(U) supports holding LS, assembly polls together but not with local body elections

New Delhi: BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday supported simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections but said local body polls should not be clubbed with them.

JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha noted that polls to local bodies -- municipalities and panchayats -- are not held on party symbols in many states, including in Bihar.

He added that state election commissions, which are a separate constitutional body from the Election Commission of India, administer local elections, as he highlighted the differences underpinning local polls compared to the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Jha, who is also the leader of the JD(U) in Rajya Sabha, noted that the party had taken a similar stand in its submission before the committee on the 'one nation, one election'.

He, however, endorsed simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls, saying the sooner the plan is implemented the better.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said simultaneous polls will rid the country of frequent polls, obviate the drain on public exchequer and result in policy continuity. Prasad said 'one nation, one election', which was recommended by a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, will have long-term consequences and bring the country comprehensive benefits. It will also help boost polling, he said in a statement.