JD(U) welcomes govt's acceptance of simultaneous poll recommendations

NewsDrum Desk
JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad (File image)

New Delhi: BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level panel's recommendations for simultaneous elections, saying such a measure will rid the country of frequent polls, obviate the drain on public exchequer and result in policy continuity.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said 'one nation, one election, which was recommended by a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, will have long-term consequences and bring the country comprehensive benefits.

It will also help boost polling, he said in a statement.

The JD(U) is among the parties which have been supportive of the idea of simultaneous elections and has said so in its submission before the committee.

All BJP allies, including Telugu Desam Party and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), have in principle supported the concept, which was on the BJP's manifesto for the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted the committee's recommendations in its meeting held earlier in the day.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called for comprehensive discussion on the issue and said the government will work to evolve a consensus on the issue, which has been strongly opposed by opposition parties.

