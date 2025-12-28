JD(U) workers observe 12-hour hunger strike in Patna, demand induction of Nitish's son into party

Patna, Dec 28 (PTI) A group of JD(U) workers on Sunday observed a 12-hour hunger strike here, demanding the induction of Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, into the party in an official capacity.

They observed the hunger strike at Patna's Gardani Bagh locality and urged the CM to bring Nishant into politics.

Talking to reporters, JD (U) leader Mukund Kumar said, "We demand from our leader Nitish Kumar that Nishant be inducted into the party in an official capacity. We want to see him in politics. He is well educated, and if he comes, he can take up the reins of the party." This was a 12-hour hunger strike, he said, adding, "we will keep observing such a demonstration in the coming future".

Speculations over Nishant's entry into politics have been doing the rounds for some time.

"We are all ready to accept him, but the final decision has to be taken by Nitish ji and also Nishant ji. We have organised a signature campaign in favour of Nishant Kumar. He is the person who can become CM in the days to come," another JD(U) leader Ajay Kumar Singh told reporters.

The CM's trusted aide and JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha had recently spoken about the party's strong sentiment in favour of Nishant's entry into public life and hoped that the 47-year-old would make a decision.

Recently, posters were put up at prominent locations in the state's capital Patna, demanding Nishant's entry into active politics.

However, neither Nishant nor JD(U) leaders were available for comments on the issue. PTI PKD BDC