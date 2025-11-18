JD(U) would have won less than 25 seats had it not given Rs 10,000 to women: Kishor

Patna, Nov 18 (PTI) Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) would have been limited to just 25 seats had his government not given Rs 10,000 to over 60,000 beneficiaries in each constituency just before the assembly elections and promised Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women across the state under a self-employment scheme.

He accused the NDA government of promising Rs 40,000 crore of people's money, and rolling out a large chunk of it just ahead of the elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor said that his Jan Suraaj Party made an honest effort to make people understand the issues facing them but failed to make a mark in the polls, and that he took full responsibility for the debacle.

"None of our candidates is going to the assembly. People's mandate for us is to go among the people and struggle," he said.

Citing an English phrase, he said, "You are not defeated until you quit." "We may have made mistakes, but have not committed the crime of doing divisive politics and buying the votes of the innocent people," he added.

Kishor also alleged that 'vote chori' (theft of votes) is a pan-India issue, and urged national opposition parties to hold deliberations on the matter and move the Supreme Court, if needed.

"We received a setback, but we will rectify the mistakes, build ourselves and come back stronger... there is no going back for us," he asserted.

On the question whether he failed to understand Bihar, he said, "Yes, I failed to understand Bihar, unlike Nitish Kumar, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary and others who divided people on caste and religious lines and bought votes of people using money." "To not get votes is not a crime... at least I have not indulged in corruption or divisive politics," he said.

Kishor said he would "definitely quit" politics if the NDA government fulfils its poll promise and gives Rs 2 lakh each to Rs 1.5 crore women under self-employment initiatives.

The Jan Suraaj leader was alluding to his pre-poll claim of quitting politics if JD(U) got more than 25 seats.

"Between Nitish Kumar and his victory, there is only one thing -- buying of 60,000 votes in each assembly constituency at Rs 10,000. It should be made clear whether it was a vote purchase or part of a self-employment programme," he said.

"People have given the mandate to NDA, now it's on the shoulders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar to work on fulfilling their poll promises," he said.

"Self-employment is very important; they must give the Rs 2 lakh they promised. This will prove that the sum of 10,000 given to women was a welfare initiative. People who don't get the money in six months' time can come to Jan Suraaj, we will fight to ensure they get the amount," he said.

He also urged Modi and Kumar to keep the corrupt and criminals out of the government when it is formed.

Notably, before the polls, Kishor had raised the issue of charges of crime and corruption against several NDA leaders, including Samrat Chaudhary, Ashok Chaudhary, and Mangal Pandey.

Kishor said that as repentance on not being able to make people understand on what issues they should vote, he would hold a fast for a day at Bhitiharwa in West Champaran district on November 20, when the new NDA government is likely to take oath.

The NDA stormed to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM five and RLM four. Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in its maiden polls.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, the Bihar government gave the first instalment of Rs 10,000 to beneficiaries and promised credit Rs 2 lakh more over subsequent instalments. PTI SUK ACD