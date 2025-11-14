JD(U)'s Anant Kumar Singh, arrested in murder case, wins Bihar's Mokama

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) Gangster-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh, who is in jail after being arrested in the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dular Chand Yadav, bagged the Mokama seat in Bihar on Friday.

Singh, a JD(U) candidate, defeated his nearest rival, Veena Singh of the RJD, by 28,206 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Singh bagged 91,416 votes, while the RJD nominee secured 63,210 votes.

He was arrested for the murder, which rocked the state amid the electioneering, a few days before polling in the seat.

The Mokama seat has remained with Singh's family since 1990, whatever the party affiliation may be, except for a brief interlude.

Singh gave the mantle to his wife Neelam Devi in 2022, when his conviction in a UAPA case led to his disqualification from the assembly. He was recently acquitted in the case by the Patna High Court. PTI PKD SOM