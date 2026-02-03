JD(U)'s Anant Singh takes oath as Bihar MLA, brought to assembly in prison vehicle

Patna, Feb 3 (PTI) Don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh was on Tuesday brought to the Bihar assembly on a prison vehicle for getting sworn in as a member of the House.

Singh, the JD(U) MLA from Mokama, was arrested ahead of the assembly polls last year, in connection with the killing of Dular Chand Yadav, a rival gangster who was supporting the local candidate of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party.

Singh, who has since been unable to secure bail, was allowed to visit the assembly on parole.

After taking the oath, he touched the feet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his political mentor, before getting back into the prison vehicle.

Before leaving, he briefly interacted with a posse of journalists waiting outside.

Singh, who had been briefly associated with the RJD, took potshots at Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and said, "His political stock is finished. The next time, he may have to contest elections on the symbol of a different party."