JD(U)'s Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha gets elected to Bihar Legislative Council

Patna, Jul 5 (PTI) JD(U) leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha was on Friday sworn-in to the Bihar Legislative Council, an official statement said.

He was administered the oath of office by Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh in the presence of senior leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), according to the statement issued by the Vidhan Parishad secretariat.

The development took place within minutes of the JD(U) leader being declared elected, unopposed, by the Election Commission.

Kushwaha had filed his nomination papers for a bypoll necessitated by disqualification of RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi several months ago.

However, no other candidate besides Kushwaha, who was backed by the entire NDA in Bihar, stood for the bypoll. PTI NAC ACD