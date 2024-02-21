JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari resigns as Bihar assembly deputy speaker

New Update
Patna, Feb 21 (PTI) JD(U) leader Maheshwar Hazari has resigned from the post of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.
According to a notification from the secretariat, Hazari's resignation came into effect from the forenoon of February 21.
Hazari, a second-term MLA from the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency, had been holding the deputy speaker's post since March, 2021.
It was not immediately known why the senior leader, who was formerly a minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet, gave up the post. PTI NAC BDC