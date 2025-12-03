JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav files nomination for dy speaker's post in Bihar assembly

Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the election to the post of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Yadav, a seventh-term MLA from Alamnagar, was first elected to the post last year when he replaced party colleague Maheshwar Hazari, who resigned and joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

He was also appointed the pro tem speaker by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan recently, and he continued in the post till Tuesday when veteran BJP leader Prem Kumar got elected as the speaker unanimously.

The election of the deputy speaker is scheduled on Thursday.

With the ruling NDA enjoying a brute majority in the House, the election of Yadav to the post is being seen as a foregone conclusion. PTI NAC SOM