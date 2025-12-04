JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav unanimously elected Dy Speaker of Bihar assembly

Patna, Dec 4 (PTI) Veteran JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav was on Thursday unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Speaker Prem Kumar declared him as elected to the post unopposed through voice vote.

Yadav, a seventh-term MLA from Alamnagar in Madhubani district, was first elected to the post last year when he replaced party colleague Maheshwar Hazari, who resigned and joined Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet.

He was also appointed the pro tem speaker by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan recently, and he continued in the post till Tuesday, when Prem Kumar, the eighth-term MLA from Gaya Town, was elected to the Speaker's post unanimously. PTI NAC BDC