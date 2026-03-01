JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha speaks to Jaishankar on safety of Bihari diaspora in West Asia

Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha on Sunday said that he has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the safety of Bihari diaspora in West Asia.

Expressing concern over the situation in the region following the US and Israel's strikes on Iran, he urged the Centre to take "swift and effective measures" to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens, including those from Bihar.

"I have been receiving anxious calls from families worried about the safety of their loved ones," he said.

Jha said Jaishankar assured him that the Centre was in constant touch with governments across the region and that Indian embassies are working around the clock to safeguard the welfare of the Indian nationals, including those from Bihar.

He expressed confidence that the Centre will take necessary steps without delay once conditions stabilise. PTI SUK SOM